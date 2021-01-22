Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.62. 144,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 131,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $260.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 76.6% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

