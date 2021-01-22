Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $978.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,771 shares of company stock worth $2,484,801. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kforce by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

