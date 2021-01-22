Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.40.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.