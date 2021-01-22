Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 316,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,877,893. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 305.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.