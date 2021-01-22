Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. Kinder Morgan also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.56.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 305.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.