Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.56.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.