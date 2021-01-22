Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 60,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,387. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

