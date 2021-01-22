Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.06 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

