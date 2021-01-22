Kinloch Capital LLC Invests $34,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

