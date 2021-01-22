Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $180.70 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $181.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average is $162.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

