Kirk Allen Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirk Allen Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $152,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kirk Allen Coleman sold 15,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $226,800.00.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $414.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFFP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

