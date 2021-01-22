Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KLPEF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Klépierre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Klépierre stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.84. 1,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

