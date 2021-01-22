Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klépierre from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Klépierre in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of KLPEF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899. Klépierre has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

