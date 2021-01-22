Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $6.96 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,010,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC remained flat at $$38.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 326,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,597. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

