Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $581.69. 10,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.32. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $256.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

