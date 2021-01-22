KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KNYJY traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion and a PE ratio of 39.60.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.