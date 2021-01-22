Krios (GIG) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 64.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.