Kris Begic Sells 50,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$306,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,650.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$191,100.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Kris Begic sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Kris Begic sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$17,226.00.

Shares of PTM stock opened at C$5.33 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$384.88 million and a P/E ratio of -32.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.56.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

