Kuende Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Kuende has a total market cap of $280,276.89 and approximately $40.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kuende has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00062491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.00568527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.75 or 0.03873147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016773 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende's total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende's official website is kuende.com. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende.

The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

