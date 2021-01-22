Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $38.51 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 314,798 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,030,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $37,840,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,244,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $23,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

