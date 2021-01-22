Kuverit (KUV) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $310,483.24 and approximately $114.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00587528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.07 or 0.04135144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,366,454,331 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io. The Reddit community for Kuverit is https://reddit.com/