Kuverit (KUV) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $310,483.24 and approximately $114.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00066391 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00587528 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006015 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00043451 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.07 or 0.04135144 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013943 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016593 BTC.
Kuverit Profile
Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,366,454,331 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io. The Reddit community for Kuverit is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “
Buying and Selling Kuverit
Kuverit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
