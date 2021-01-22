Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $59.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.32 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $57.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $231.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $234.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $235.91 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $244.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBAI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,763. The firm has a market cap of $672.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

