Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lifted to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of LE opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 301.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $143,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

