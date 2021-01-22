Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 263,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.18. 4,833,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

