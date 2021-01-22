Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,388,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,948. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

