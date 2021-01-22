Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,024,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,681,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,976,000 after buying an additional 168,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after buying an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 881,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,423,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $110.65.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

