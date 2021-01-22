Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.19. 587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.