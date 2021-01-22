Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $36.19. 164,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

