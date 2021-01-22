Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,180 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,800 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after buying an additional 1,068,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. 21,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,807,732. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $67.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16.

