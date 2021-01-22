Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after buying an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $12.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,248. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

