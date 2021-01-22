Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $210.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $167.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 95.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $170.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lear by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lear by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

