Lear Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 594 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 737% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $167.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.43. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

