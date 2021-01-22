Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $59,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,104.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,415 shares of company stock worth $2,185,776. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

