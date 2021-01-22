Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of ePlus worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ePlus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,284.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,999. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

