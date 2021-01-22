Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,021 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.