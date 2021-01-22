Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lennar by 4,574.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Lennar by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Lennar by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

NYSE LEN opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

