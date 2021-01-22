LEOcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,386.94 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,734.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.11 or 0.03751730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00417492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.48 or 0.01336455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00541936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00413446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00264016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022825 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

