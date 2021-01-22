Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 115 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

VXF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.99. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.66. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $177.99.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

