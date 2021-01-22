Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 1.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000.

FNDB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 23,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

