Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Invests $201,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.39. The company had a trading volume of 106,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

