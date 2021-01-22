Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 1,334 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

Shares of BA traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,829,362. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.