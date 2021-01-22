Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

