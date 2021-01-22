LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.67. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -135.88 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

