LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,760.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,622.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

