LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

