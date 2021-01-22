Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,370,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) Company Profile (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims totaling 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

