Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 352,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,499 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $164.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

