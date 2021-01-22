Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00005581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $509,218.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00431472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

