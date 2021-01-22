Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Price Up 5%

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 234,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 83,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Limoneira alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,475 shares of company stock valued at $277,329. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Limoneira by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Limoneira by 27.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Limoneira by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.