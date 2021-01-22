Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Major Shareholder Sells $278,689.95 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 93,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $278,689.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 27,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $81,270.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 3,393 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $10,416.51.

On Monday, January 11th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $41,248.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LQDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 227,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liquidia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liquidia by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

